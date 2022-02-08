Poland braces for ‘up to a million people’ fleeing war in Ukraine

Press play to hearken to this text

WARSAW — Poland is getting ready for a large inflow of refugees if Russia assaults Ukraine.

“We have to be prepared for the worst-case scenario and [we have] been taking steps so as to be prepared for a wave of up to a million people,” Deputy Interior Minister Maciej Wąsik told Polish Radio.

The Polish authorities has pledged solidarity with Ukraine as tensions with Russia rise and mentioned individuals fleeing the nation in case of a Russian invasion can be “real refugees” and can obtain assist, Wąsik mentioned. “In line with the Geneva Convention, these people will be under Polish protection, and we absolutely won’t say no to helping them.”

Ukraine shares borders with EU members Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Hungary, however has the closest ties with Poland.

However, there are doubts whether or not Poland has the capability to take care of such an enormous inflow of individuals fleeing warfare. Last yr, Belarusian strongman Alexander Lukashenko sparked a political and humanitarian crisis in Poland by encouraging a number of thousand migrants from the Middle East to fly to Minsk after which make their approach into the European Union.

Polish border guards pushed many individuals again into Belarus — with human rights teams saying that violated their proper to assert asylum.

A Ukrainian disaster can be very completely different. Ukrainians have the proper to visa-free entry into the EU and Ukraine borders the EU — that means authorities received’t be capable to declare that refugees ought to search asylum elsewhere.

The inside ministry informed POLITICO in an e-mail that it’s “constantly monitoring the situation in connection with the crisis on the Ukrainian-Russian border.”

“The situation is analyzed on an ongoing basis in close cooperation with the Border Guard and the Office for Foreigners, including in terms of the availability of places in centers for foreigners,” the ministry mentioned.

The ministry didn’t reply questions on what concrete steps it has taken to deal with the situation outlined by Wąsik.

Observers have doubts if Poland can do a lot. There are not more than 2,000 locations to deal with refugees throughout 10 facilities run by the Office for Foreigners — the federal government division chargeable for migration. The Border Guard has simply over 2,300 spots, however solely 800 are at the moment accessible. “The Border Guard is prepared to make additional places available,” a spokesperson mentioned.

“To say that Poland will help a million people fleeing war is simply irresponsible,” mentioned Agnieszka Kosowicz, who heads the Polish Migration Forum, an NGO selling the rights of migrants in Poland.

There are already greater than 1,000,000 Ukrainians in Poland who arrived to hunt higher jobs and have successfully grow to be part of Polish society. But a sudden inflow of a whole lot of hundreds of individuals fleeing warfare and loss of life is just not one thing Poland will be capable to deal with, mentioned Jan Piekło, former Polish ambassador to Ukraine.

“The Polish government is — or should be — aware that the crisis will be quite different. It will be a wave of terrified people who will try to find a safe place and not migration for jobs stretched over time in which people take care of themselves. Poland will need help,” Piekło mentioned.

Poland additionally has little expertise with such a disaster. The Office for Foreigners’ most up-to-date data overlaying the primary 9 months of 2021 exhibits that simply 5,200 individuals utilized for worldwide safety, a time period that features being acknowledged as a refugee or granting subsidiary safety.

Out of that quantity, most candidates have been residents of Afghanistan and Belarus. There solely have been 200 Ukrainians.

The Warsaw workplace of the UNHCR, the U.N.’s refugee company, says it’s on standby to assist as quickly as it’s requested, mentioned spokesperson Rafał Kostrzyński.

“Poland should do what the Geneva Convention requires it to do. It should create capacity for people to apply for refugee status. It should also turn to other countries for help to ensure that procedures run smoothly. We are ready to help both in implementing asylum procedures as well as with humanitarian help,” mentioned Kostrzyński.

Poland’s nationalist authorities has long rejected the concept EU international locations ought to share out asylum seekers — a requirement made by frontline states like Greece and Italy when coping with migration surges.

The actuality of a whole lot of hundreds of individuals crossing the border will in a short time check Poland mentioned Andrew Stroehlein, the European media director with Human Rights Watch.

“In the Belarus border case, there were ‘only’ thousands of people concerned, and Poland’s authorities, with the EU fully behind them, couldn’t even deal with the situation properly,” Stroehlein mentioned. “That doesn’t bode well for a worst-case, big-numbers scenario in Ukraine.”

The drawback will seemingly be much less acute in different EU member international locations bordering Ukraine, mentioned Oana Popescu-Zamfir, director of the Bucharest-based GlobalFocus Center, a international coverage suppose tank.

“Historically, we haven’t had that much migration from Ukraine and in the event of a war, most refugees would head for Poland where there are so many of their compatriots already,” Popescu-Zamfir mentioned.