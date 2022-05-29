Poland gives 18 howitzers to Ukraine: Public radio

Poland has given Ukraine 18 AHS Krab self-propelled howitzers, Polish public radio reported on Sunday citing a authorities supply, as Kyiv seeks to repel an intense Russian assault within the Donbas area within the east.

Faced with heavy shelling in its jap provinces, Ukraine has referred to as on the West to offer it with extra longer-range weapons as a way to flip the tide within the warfare.

The AHS Krab has a most firing vary of 40 kilometres.

The Radio Information Agency (IAR), which provides information to Polish public radio, reported that Poland had additionally skilled about 100 Ukrainian artillerymen to function the howitzers.

A Polish authorities spokesman and the Ukrainian Defence Ministry didn’t instantly reply to requests for remark.

Ukraine has began receiving Harpoon anti-ship missiles from Denmark and self-propelled howitzers from the US, Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov stated on Saturday.

