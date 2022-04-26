Poland prepares to limit flights to and from Warsaw

WARSAW — Polish air passengers are bracing for chaos this weekend.

Starting on Saturday, Poland will restrict the working hours of Warsaw’s two airports due to an ongoing dispute between the nation’s air site visitors management authorities and flight controllers over pay and work situations.

The transfer will see Warsaw Chopin, Poland’s largest airport, and the smaller Modlin airport to the north of town that serves Ryanair, function solely between 9:30 a.m. and 5 p.m., which can result in the suspension of about 300 flights a day.

Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki issued an order limiting the airports’ operations due to a looming risk of extra flight controllers leaving their jobs if the at the moment deadlocked talks with Poland’s Air Navigation Services Agency (PANSA) yield no outcomes.

“If there are not enough controllers, flights will have to be limited,” Morawiecki said on Tuesday.

Morawiecki additionally took a jab on the controllers, saying: “This is a narrow professional group which earns a lot in Warsaw and I think they could compromise here and come to an agreement.” He added that they’ve “some of the best work conditions in Europe” and identified they work solely 30-hour weeks.

Affected airways have threatened to hunt damages from PANSA if they can not fly out of the Polish capital.

The coronary heart of the issue is Warsaw flight controllers’ refusal to enroll to new pay guidelines. PANSA said in January that month-to-month pay, reaching in uncommon circumstances 100,000 złoty (€21,500), was “impossible” to keep up. The new guidelines name for prime pay ranges of 45,000 złoty a month.

Out of 208 air site visitors controllers working earlier this 12 months, 44 give up in February with one other 131 reportedly making ready to depart by the tip of April.

The PM’s order additionally offers a precedence checklist of 32 airports with connections to Warsaw, beginning with London’s three airports — Heathrow, Luton, and Stansted — adopted by the primary airports of Frankfurt, New York, Chicago, Paris, Brussels, Istanbul, and Rome. It additionally offers flights out of Warsaw Chopin precedence over these out of Modlin.

Polish airports in Szczecin and Rzeszów additionally made the checklist, the latter being the important thing level for transport army and different help to war-torn Ukraine.

“It is very likely that we will be forced to cancel up to 75% of scheduled flights or change the flight hours,” said LOT, Poland’s nationwide airline.

But its rivals are fuming that the restrictions favor the Polish state-owned provider.

“The prime minister arbitrarily selected 32 destinations served from Warsaw, to give them priority in the event of the expected ATC capacity collapse on 1 May,” Ryanair stated in an announcement.

According to Ryanair, excluding routes to Stockholm or Milan is “inexplicable,” as is the inclusion of “LOT’s routes to Berlin and Vilnius, which can easily be reached by train or road in just a few hours.”

The low-cost provider referred to as on European Transport Commissioner Adina Vălean and competitors chief Margrethe Vestager “to intervene today to ensure that basic principles of EU law are respected by the Polish prime minister and to prevent this blatant discrimination against Ryanair and our customers.”

The Commission didn’t instantly reply to a request for remark.

The talks between the flight controllers’ union ZZKRL and PANSA resumed on Tuesday morning.

PANSA has stated that the brand new pay guidelines are a component of its post-pandemic modernization plan, “implemented in response to the unprecedented crisis in the aviation industry and the difficult financial situation of the agency.”

Warsaw-based controllers handle round 3,000 flights a day, 700 of which overfly Polish airspace. Of these, some 300 will must be rerouted resulting from a scarcity of controllers, Eurocontrol, the EU’s airspace supervisor, stated in an emailed assertion.

The company is consulting with its companions on how greatest to deal with these flights — which provides to the already tough air site visitors state of affairs within the area following the closure of Russian, Belarusian and Ukrainian skies resulting from sanctions and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“If no solution is reached, there will be very negative consequences on the European aviation network,” Eurocontrol stated.

Warsaw Chopin is Poland’s busiest, with nearly 100,000 operations in 2021, a 3rd of the general site visitors in Poland. Still, site visitors in Warsaw has solely reached 50 p.c of operations in contrast with pre-pandemic 2019.