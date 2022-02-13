Poland preparing for potential influx of Ukrainian refugees: Minister

Poland is making ready for “various scenarios” for a potential inflow of refugees if Russia have been to assault Ukraine, Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski mentioned on Sunday.

Washington has mentioned Russia, which has greater than 100,000 troops massed close to Ukraine, might invade at any second. Moscow denies having any such plans.

“In connection with the situation in Ukraine we are preparing for various scenarios. One of them is regional preparations related to a possible influx of refugees from Ukraine,” Kaminski mentioned in a tweet revealed Sunday.

The mayor of the jap Polish city of Ciechanow mentioned on Saturday that he was requested by his regional authorities to arrange lodging for potential refugees.

“We were asked to indicate the list of accommodation facilities for refugees, the number of people it would be possible to accommodate, the costs involved and the time for adaptation of buildings with a recommendation of up to 48 hours,” Krzysztof Kosinski tweeted.

Poland is residence to between one and two million Ukrainians, lots of whom got here to the nation to work.

A spokesperson for the Interior Ministry declined to offer extra particulars in regards to the preparations happening, referring to Kaminski’s tweet. Ciechanow’s city corridor didn’t reply to Reuters request for remark.

In late January, Poland’s Deputy Interior Minister Maciej Wasik mentioned Poland was bracing for as much as a million Ukrainian migrants.

