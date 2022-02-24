Poland readies medical train, hospital beds for Ukrainians injured in Russia invasion

Poland is getting ready a medical practice to move Ukrainians wounded in Russia’s assault on its neighbor, the nation’s well being ministry stated, including that Polish hospitals had been able to obtain hundreds of sufferers.

Russian forces invaded Ukraine on Thursday, assaulting it by land, sea and air within the largest assault by one state in opposition to one other in Europe since World War Two and prompting Ukrainians to flee their properties.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“Poland is preparing to accept migrants from Ukraine, including Ukrainian citizens affected by the armed conflict,” the well being ministry stated in an electronic mail despatched to Reuters.

In Ukraine, explosions had been heard earlier than daybreak and all through the morning within the capital Kyiv, a metropolis of three million individuals. Gunfire rattled, sirens blared, and the freeway out of town choked with site visitors as residents fled.

“We will do everything to ensure that every person who enters the territory of Poland has access to healthcare, including hospitalization. Beds are being prepared in hospitals for the admission of the wounded,” the Polish ministry added.

Poland’s Health Minister Adam Niedzielski stated Poland has ready an inventory of 120 hospitals the place individuals affected by the battle in Ukraine could possibly be handled.

“In total, we estimate at the moment that it would be possible to admit several thousand patients injured as a result of hostilities, including those seriously injured,” Niedzielski stated in an interview with web site wp.pl.

He additionally stated Poland was getting ready a particular practice to move the wounded, arrange with medical gear and personnel, an answer by no means earlier than utilized in Poland.

“Exercises in using it are planned in the coming days. It will pick up the wounded from the border with Ukraine.”

Niedzielski additionally stated Poland was contemplating the potential of utilizing non permanent COVID-19 hospitals arrange on festivals and stadiums.

“Temporary hospitals and their future role are now being considered. At the moment, there are fewer and fewer COVID-19 patients, so they could also be used in the case the darkest scenarios come true.”

Read extra:

Italy’s PM demands Russia ‘withdraw unconditionally’ from Ukraine

Strategic city of Mariupol wakes to blasts as Russia invades Ukraine

Sweden, Finland plan to stay out of NATO