Poland refuses to pay for Russian gas in rubles

Poland’s state power firm on Thursday mentioned it will not pay for Russian gasoline in rubles, turning into the newest to reject Kremlin calls for amid unprecedented sanctions on Moscow over its battle in Ukraine.

“We don’t see how we could,” PAP information company quoted Pawel Majewski, head of state oil and gasoline firm PGNiG, as saying.

“The contract… sets the means of payment. It does not allow one party to modify this according to its will.”

President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday mentioned Russia would only accept payments in rubles for gasoline deliveries to “unfriendly countries” after Moscow was hit by an avalanche of sanctions over its battle.

The financial system minister of Germany, a rustic that imported 55 % of its pure gasoline from Russia earlier than the battle, mentioned the transfer was a breach of contract and that Berlin would talk about with European companions how you can react.

The boss of Austria’s OMV power firm mentioned that the contract signed didn’t enable for funds in rubles.

Poland’s present contract for Russian gasoline expires on the finish of the 12 months.

Warsaw is hoping to thereafter wean itself off Russian gasoline, changing it with liquified gasoline shipments at ports and gasoline from Norway by way of a Baltic Sea pipeline.

The Kremlin has scrambled to restrict the consequences on Russia’s financial system of the unprecedented sanctions, which have affected the whole lot from the central financial institution’s international reserves to McDonalds.

Immediately after Putin’s announcement, the ruble – which has plummeted for the reason that begin of the Ukraine battle – strengthened towards the greenback and euro, whereas gasoline costs rose.

