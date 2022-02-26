Poland refuses to play 2022 World Cup play-off against Russia | Sport

Poland won’t play their 2022 World Cup play-off with Russia in Moscow on March 24 because of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the president of the Polish soccer federation stated on Saturday.

The battle has entered the third day since Russian chief Vladimir Putin unleashed a full-scale invasion that has killed dozens of individuals, pressured greater than 50,000 to flee Ukraine in simply 48 hours and sparked fears of a wider battle in Europe.

“The time for talking is over. It is time to act. Due to the escalation of the Russian Federation’s aggression in Ukraine, the Polish team does not envisage playing the play-off against Russia,” wrote Cezary Kulesza, including it was the “only correct decision”.

He stated he would work with the Swedish and Czech federations — the winners of their match must play in Russia (on March 29) if the latter beat Poland — to current a unified place to Fifa.

The three federations issued a joint assertion on Thursday demanding Fifa transfer the respective play-offs from Russia — who solely 4 years in the past hosted the World Cup finals.

Polish captain Robert Lewandowski — who had tweeted on Friday he would seek the advice of his team-mates concerning the match — welcomed his federation’s transfer.

It is the best resolution! I can’t think about taking part in a match with the Russian National Team in a scenario when armed aggression in Ukraine continues. Russian footballers and followers will not be chargeable for this, however we are able to’t faux that nothing is going on. https://t.co/rfnfbXzdjF — Robert Lewandowski (@lewy_official) February 26, 2022

FIFA didn’t react to the most recent Polish transfer on Saturday when approached by AFP.

‘Must dwell in peace’

However, on Thursday FIFA president Gianni Infantino refused to take a choice concerning the play-offs when he held a press convention hours after the invasion started.

He stated “FIFA condemns the use of force” including he was “shocked” by what he had seen however wouldn’t be rushed into a choice over shifting the matches.

“The first match is in a month, we hope of course that this situation will be resolved well before then,” he stated.

“We really want to believe that will be the case, but we can take a decision over that at any moment.”

European soccer’s governing physique UEFA punished Russia on Friday by stripping Saint Petersburg of internet hosting European membership soccer’s showpiece occasion the Champions League last on May 28 and awarded it to Paris.

UEFA made no reference to its relationship with Gazprom, the Russian state vitality big that’s one in all their key sponsors.

UEFA additionally introduced that Russian and Ukrainian golf equipment and nationwide groups competing in worldwide competitions should play house matches at impartial venues “until further notice”.

Spartak Moscow, within the Europa League, are the one membership from both Russia or Ukraine nonetheless concerned in European competitors this season.

UEFA’s resolution was adopted shortly afterwards by Formula One saying they had been cancelling this yr’s Russian Grand Prix as a result of be held in Sochi on March 25.

Several Russian sports activities stars additionally voiced their opposition to the conflict.

Tennis world quantity seven Andrey Rublev scrawled “No war please” on a tv digicam after he reached the ultimate of the Dubai ATP event.

Russian NHL ice hockey star Alex Ovechkin pleaded for peace: “Please no more war … we must live in peace,” he stated after coaching in Philadelphia.

His compatriot Pavel Sivakov, who rides for the elite Ineos biking workforce, echoed Ovechkin’s sentiments: “I am totally against the war. The majority of Russians only want peace and never asked for this to happen.”