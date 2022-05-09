World
poland: Russian envoy to Poland hit with red paint at war cemetery – Times of India
WARSAW: Russia’s ambassador to Poland was splattered with purple paint thrown at him by protesters against the conflict in Ukraine, stopping him from paying respects on Monday at a Warsaw cemetery to Red Army troopers who died throughout World War II.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova denounced the assault, saying on her messaging app channel that “we won’t be scared” whereas the “people of Europe should be scared to see their reflection in a mirror.”
Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau described the incident as “highly deplorable.”
“Diplomats enjoy special protection, regardless of the policies pursued by the governments that they represent,” he stated.
Ambassador Sergey Andreev arrived on the Soviet troopers’ cemetery to put flowers on Victory Day, which marks the defeat of Nazi Germany by the Allies. The main Russian patriotic vacation was celebrated with pomp in a parade at Red Square in Moscow.
As he arrived on the Soviet Military Cemetery within the Polish capital, Andreev was met by tons of of activists against Russia’s conflict in Ukraine. The protesters first snatched away a wreath of flowers that he had supposed to put on the cemetery and trampled it. Red paint was thrown from behind at him earlier than a protester standing beside him threw a giant blob of it in his face.
The protesters carried Ukrainian flags and chanted “fascists” and “murderers” at him, in Russian, while some were dressed in white sheets smeared with red, symbolizing the Ukrainian victims of Russia’s war. Other people in his entourage were also seen splattered with what appeared to be red paint.
Zakharova said that “admirers of the neo-Nazis have once again shown their face.” She stated that together with the elimination of monuments to Soviet military World War II heroes, the assault mirrored the “course for the reincarnation of fascism.”
Some Russian commentators instructed that the assault on the ambassador might immediate Moscow to recall him and ask the Polish ambassador to go away.
The Polish authorities confronted criticism for not offering the ambassador with extra safety, permitting for an incident to happen that Russia might use to depict Poland as hostile to Moscow.
Among the critics was a former inside minister, Bartlomiej Sienkiewicz, who stated he could not perceive why there wasn’t extra safety for the ambassador when for weeks “you could feel how May 9 could end in Warsaw.”
Poland’s present inside minister, nonetheless, stated Poland’s authorities had suggested the ambassador towards laying flowers on the cemetery, and famous that police helped him to soundly go away the scene.
“The gathering of opponents of Russian aggression against Ukraine, where the crime of genocide takes place every day, was legal,” Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski added. “The emotions of Ukrainian women taking part in the demonstration, whose husbands are fighting bravely in defense of their homeland, are understandable.”
Protesters additionally marched in Warsaw on Sunday night to protest the conflict, bringing a tank on a tractor and parking it in entrance of the Russian Embassy. Since the conflict started on Feb. 24, photos of Ukrainian tractors hauling off Russian tanks have been symbols of Ukrainian resistance.
The Soviet cemetery is about amid an unlimited park on the route linking downtown to the worldwide airport. It is the ultimate resting place of greater than 20,000 Red Army troopers who perished on Polish soil combating whereas serving to to defeat Nazi Germany.
While Poland has eliminated some monuments to the Red Army within the a long time because it threw off Moscow-backed communist rule, it has allowed the cemetery to stay undisturbed. Though Soviet troopers defeated the Nazis, earlier within the conflict the Soviet forces had invaded Poland following a secret settlement with the German Nazi authorities, and carried out atrocities towards Poles, together with mass executions and deportations to Siberia.
