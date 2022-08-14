Poland says tests indicate mercury not cause of fish die-off in Oder

Poland mentioned laboratory exams to analyze an enormous fish die-off within the Oder River confirmed excessive salt ranges however no mercury poisoning its waters.

Analyses of river samples taken in each Poland and Germany detected excessive ranges of salinity however no mercury, Anna Moskwa, Poland’s minister of local weather and setting, mentioned on Saturday, in accordance with media studies. Toxicology research are nonetheless ongoing in Poland, she mentioned.

Moskwa mentioned Poland’s state veterinary authority examined seven species of the lifeless fish and dominated out mercury as the reason for the die-off however was nonetheless ready for outcomes of different substances, the Associated Press reported. She mentioned check outcomes from Germany had additionally not proven a excessive presence of mercury, the AP mentioned.

Thousands of lifeless fish have been discovered alongside the Oder River working between Poland and Germany, with each international locations warning of an ecological catastrophe.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki called the fish deaths “exceptionally scandalous” earlier this week. “Those responsible for it will be severely punished,” he mentioned.

Late Friday Morawiecki fired the top of the nation’s nationwide water administration authority, Przemyslaw Daca, and the top of the overall environmental inspectorate, Michal Mistrzak, saying that their establishments ought to have reacted sooner, Reuters reported.

Polish Water said on Thursday that preliminary exams discovered poisonous substances within the river, and authorities on Friday issued a warning for folks to not bathe within the Oder. “We are most likely dealing with a crime where a substance was introduced into the water that caused fish and other organisms to die,” Deputy Climate and Environment Minister Jacek Ozdoba said on Thursday.

German broadcaster RBB reported on Thursday that “high levels of mercury” have been present in water samples from the Oder.

Morawiecki on Saturday vowed to do the whole lot attainable to restrict the environmental harm. Poland’s inside minister provided a reward to anybody who helps monitor down these chargeable for polluting the river, in accordance with the AP.

The ministry of setting of the German state of Brandenburg earlier this week accused Poland of retaining the issue beneath cowl. “It should be mentioned that the reporting chains between the Polish and German sides didn’t work on this case,” Brandenburg’s Environment Minister Axel Vogel said.