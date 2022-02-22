Poland seeks clarity from FIFA over World Cup playoff v Russia amid Ukraine crisis

Poland’s Football Association (PZPN) on Tuesday sought readability from world soccer governing physique FIFA on the nationwide staff’s World Cup playoff towards Russia in Moscow subsequent month, after Russia ordered troops into breakaway areas of Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin granted official recognition to two separatist regions in japanese Ukraine on Monday, triggering Western condemnation and fueling fears of a army confrontation within the area.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“The Polish FA has asked FIFA to urgently clarify the issues related to the organization of the match,” the PZPN stated in an announcement, including it hoped to offer gamers with optimum situations to organize for and play worldwide video games.

The playoff match between Russia and Poland to safe a spot at this 12 months’s World Cup in Qatar is scheduled for March 24.

The PZPN acknowledged that political choices, similar to potential sanctions towards Russia, stay the accountability of the state authorities and worldwide our bodies.

“However, being aware of potential threats connected to the current situation, we are waiting for the position of the world federation authorities,” it stated.

It added that the matter additionally involved Sweden and the Czech Republic, who might doubtlessly face Russia in Moscow within the playoff closing.