Poland takes half step back to cool legal conflicts with EU

WARSAW — Poland’s nationalist authorities is making an attempt to beat a retreat on among the conflicts which have soured its relations with the European Commission and with neighboring international locations.

Last week, Warsaw struck a deal with Prague to finish a long-running — and more and more costly — dispute over an open-pit coal mine close to the Czech border. Polish President Andrzej Duda additionally proposed a legislation that will dismantle the disciplinary chamber of the Supreme Court. The chamber is a key subject within the rule of legislation dispute between Poland and the EU as a result of it’s seen as a manner of punishing judges who don’t fall according to political calls for.

Both of these steps have been prompted by the rising price of combating the European Commission and the Court of Justice of the EU — one thing that’s inflicting rising political and financial issues for the federal government at a time when it’s slipping in opinion polls and combating off a rising phone-hacking scandal.

But it’s unclear whether or not tactical retreats will probably be sufficient to extinguish the conflicts.

Duda said his invoice was geared toward ending the standoff with the EU; the Court of Justice levied a day by day tremendous of €1 million on Poland for refusing to freeze the work of the newly created disciplinary chamber till the bloc’s prime court docket guidelines whether or not it’s according to EU legislation. The Polish authorities has refused to conform.

“The proposed regulation … is aimed at giving the Polish government the tools to end the conflict with the European Commission and unblocking the National Recovery Fund,” Duda said, referring to the €36 billion in grants and loans for the EU pandemic reduction program that Brussels isn’t paying to Warsaw.

The authorities desperately wants that cash at a time when inflation is rising steeply and parliamentary elections are set for 2023; it’s already blanketed the nation with billboards trumpeting the river of money heading Poland’s manner.

Political clinch

But Duda’s concept instantly got here underneath hearth from United Poland, the right-wing junior member with the bigger Law and Justice social gathering of the ruling United Right coalition.

“At first glance, it doesn’t seem that this proposal resolves anything,” said Marcin Warchoł, a deputy justice minister and an MP with United Poland, including: “It would be a very bad thing if the president’s policy was seen as a political white flag.”

Warchoł stated Duda’s invoice “won’t satisfy the EU” as a result of it doesn’t go far sufficient in assembly Brussels’ calls for.

His voice issues as a result of the governing coalition formally has 227 seats within the Sejm, the 460-member decrease chamber of parliament, counting on a smattering of impartial MPs to hold on to its majority. United Poland has 19 MPs, which means with out their votes, Duda’s invoice has no probability of passing. Duda is a former member of Law and Justice and is backed by that social gathering.

“Without their support, this bill can’t get through the Sejm, and the opposition may not be interested in supporting this ‘watered-down’ legislation,” stated Jakub Jaraczewski, a analysis coordinator at Democracy Reporting International, a nongovernmental group.

He stated that whereas Duda’s invoice would eradicate the disciplinary chamber and now not penalize Polish judges for sending inquiries to EU courts, it doesn’t resolve different authorized disputes with the EU resembling the brand new Council for the Judiciary, the physique that appoints judges, which has come underneath hearth from European courts for undermining judicial independence.

“The draft is a signal of a bit of a retreat, but not enough to de-escalate the rule of law crisis,” Jaraczewski stated.

That’s additionally the case with Poland’s retreat in its scrap with the Czech Republic over the Turów brown coal mine, positioned subsequent to the Czech border. Prague stated Warsaw improperly prolonged the mine’s working allow and was not doing sufficient to stop air pollution and falling water ranges on the Czech aspect of the border.

Initially, Poland refused Czech efforts to return to an amicable answer, prompting Prague to file a lawsuit on the Court of Justice. The EU court docket ordered the mine to halt work, which Poland refused to do, and in consequence, was hit with a €500,000-a-day tremendous. With prices rising, the Polish authorities final week traveled to Prague and agreed to pay €45 million in compensation and perform the air pollution prevention measures that have been the Czechs’ unique demand.

Poland additionally faces a invoice of greater than €68 million from the Court of Justice of the EU, one thing it has thus far refused to pay and which might be deducted from EU funds to Poland.

“Those fines are illegal and we won’t pay them,” said Michał Woś, a deputy justice minister and an MP with United Poland.

That’s not prone to put the European Commission in a conciliatory temper.