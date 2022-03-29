Poland to ban Russian coal imports

Poland Tuesday banned coal imports from Russia for nationwide safety causes, according to authorities spokesperson Piotr Müller.

Ever since Russia invaded Ukraine, Poland has been calling for the EU to finish imports of Russian gasoline, coal and oil — a place not backed by another EU international locations like Germany. Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki stated throughout final week’s EU leaders’ summit that Poland could be prepared for such a step “nearly instantly.”

Poland imports roughly one-fifth of its coal — 75 p.c of which comes from Russia, in accordance to Forum Energii, a suppose tank. Its gasoline import contract with Gazprom expires on the finish of the 12 months. Warsaw can also be a big importer of Russian crude oil.

Poland had earlier insisted it could first want approval from the European Commission — which has competence over the EU’s commerce — to dam coal, however stated Tuesday it could transfer by itself.

“We do realize that this [the ban] might be legally questionable. These doubts are justified but we can’t keep on waiting for the reaction of the EU,” Müller stated. “I admit with remorse that the EU hasn’t selected such a measure.”

He added Warsaw was anxious about being hauled earlier than the Court of Justice of the EU for its determination.

The European Commission didn’t reply to a request for remark.

Also Tuesday, Warsaw revealed an update to its 2040 nationwide power coverage, which incorporates measures to diversify of oil and gasoline sources.