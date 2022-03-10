Poland to construct new wind farm at Zelechowo

Poland plans to develop, assemble and function a brand new 56MW wind farm at Zelechowo in Poland with the help from a mortgage of PLN 144 (€30 million equal) from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the EBRD mentioned on March 9, including that the mission might be co-financed with a industrial lender, mBank S.A.

The 16-turbine wind farm is anticipated to avoid wasting 95,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions a 12 months.

According to the EBRD, the borrower is not directly owned by Energix Renewables Energy Ltd, a number one Israeli impartial energy producer focussing on onshore wind and photo voltaic PV in Israel, Poland, and the US with an present relationship with the EBRD. Having entered the Polish market in 2012, it’s anticipated to achieve 300 MW put in capability in Poland by the tip of 2022.

The drive in direction of internet zero carbon emissions by 2050 is the dominant theme within the European power sector, enshrined within the 2019 EU Clean Energy for all Europeans package deal and the EU Green Deal. This requires huge funding in renewable power within the coming decade.