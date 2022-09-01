Poland to Germany: Pay up!

Press play to hearken to this text

At a time when the eye of the European Union is targeted on stopping Russia from conquering Ukraine, Poland is reigniting a battle from the previous — with the nation’s de facto ruler on Thursday calling for Germany to pay 6.2 trillion złoty (€1.3 trillion) in reparations for its 1939-1945 occupation.

“This is our goal,” Jarosław Kaczyński, the top of Poland’s ruling nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) social gathering, mentioned on the 83rd anniversary of Nazi Germany’s invasion of Poland.

“I know that we are embarking on a path that will take a long time and will not be easy. We do not promise quick successes,” Kaczyński mentioned in a press convention to publicize a report ready by Law and Justice.

Poland was ravaged by Germany’s invasion and occupation, with about 6 million deaths — a fifth of the inhabitants (together with virtually all of its Jewish individuals). Warsaw was left a smoking wreck. Thursday’s information convention was held in Warsaw’s royal fortress, a constructing destroyed through the conflict and solely rebuilt within the Seventies.

“The Germans invaded Poland and did great damage to us. The occupation was extremely criminal, incredibly cruel and caused effects that in many cases continue to this day,” Kaczyński mentioned.

But Poland’s post-war communist authorities — a satellite tv for pc of the USSR — agreed to drop calls for for reparations in opposition to East Germany in 1953, making it legally sophisticated for Warsaw to file any claims. Poland additionally gained massive territories from Germany after the conflict, whereas shedding a couple of third of pre-war Poland’s lands to the Soviet Union.

“The position of the Federal Government is unchanged, the reparations issue is closed,” mentioned Germany’s international ministry. “Poland renounced further reparations a long time ago, in 1953, and has confirmed this renunciation several times. This is an essential basis for today’s European order. Germany stands politically and morally by its responsibility for the Second World War.”

The ruins of Warsaw after its occupation by German forces in Forties | Central Press/Getty Images

“There is no chance for reparations,” Radosław Sikorski, a member of the European Parliament from the opposition Civic Platform social gathering and a former Polish international minister, said in a radio interview, warning that the one impression will likely be to worsen relations between Warsaw and Berlin. “It’s pure propaganda, a fairy tale for the naïve.”

Donald Tusk, the chief of Civic Platform and a former Polish prime minister and president of the European Council, accused Kaczyński of taking part in politics together with his demand.

“This is not about any reparations from Germany, this is about a political campaign,” he said. “Jarosław Kaczyński is not hiding it, that they want to rebuild support for the ruling party with this anti-German campaign.”

PiS hopes to win an unprecedented third time period in energy in subsequent 12 months’s parliamentary election. Although the social gathering continues to be main in opinion polls, it has been shedding floor to the opposition because the nation offers with excessive inflation, slowing financial progress and hovering power costs.

Kaczyński has lengthy seen Germany as Poland’s historic enemy, regardless of each international locations being in NATO and within the EU, and Germany being by far Poland’s largest buying and selling associate. He’s suspicious that Berlin is utilizing the EU as a canopy to “build the Fourth Reich.”

Poland’s relationship with Germany has taken an additional battering because of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Warsaw has been one of the crucial enthusiastic backers of Kyiv, sending cash and weapons to Ukraine, whereas main the cost to chop off imports of Russian power and to dam Russian vacationers from visiting the Continent. Berlin’s warning in transferring quickly in the identical route has aroused Polish anger.

Kaczyński’s demand continues to be not official authorities coverage, and Warsaw hasn’t issued any formal request to Berlin.

“We are obliged today to calculate these losses as accurately as possible and present a proper account to those who owe it,” mentioned Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki.

Berlin feels that the 1990 deal permitting West and East Germany to unify ended all excellent points associated to the conflict, and rejects calls for for reparations.

Germany has paid compensation to particular person victims of the Holocaust and to individuals compelled to work as slave laborers, however to not different international locations; Greece has an impressive declare estimated at €289 billion, however the German parliament found it doesn’t have authorized advantage.

Wilhelmine Preussen contributed reporting.

This article has been up to date with remark from the German international ministry.