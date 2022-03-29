Poland wants to ban Russian coal imports

Poland’s authorities on Tuesday moved to ban coal imports from Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, an vitality sanction that will be a primary for the European Union.

The United States banned the import of Russian oil and fuel earlier this month, however the EU, which final yr obtained round 40 p.c of its fuel provides from Russia, has maintained deliveries from Moscow.

Polish authorities spokesman Piotr Muller stated a brand new draft regulation to impose asset freezes on corporations and people backing Russia would additionally search to forbid coal imports.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“We’ve included provisions in this bill that would block imports of coal from Russia at the national level,” he informed reporters.

“We can’t continue to wait for the European Union’s response in this regard,” he added.

Poland has known as for better sanctions in opposition to Russia following its invasion of Ukraine final month, together with a ban on gasoline imports.

The EU member hopes to free itself from Russian fuel by subsequent yr, and finally from Russian oil as properly.

According to estimates, Poland has been importing an annual 9 to 10 million tons of Russian coal in recent times – making up a fifth of what the European Union receives.

Muller nonetheless added that in Poland, solely non-public companies import Russian coal in the mean time.

Read extra:

Poland slams Russia ‘downright hostile country’ towards democratic world

Russia says to sharply reduce military activity, while Ukraine proposes neutrality

Three EU countries expel dozens of Russian diplomats