Poland wants to urgently buy US Reaper drones, as Russia fears mount

Poland desires to purchase MQ-9 Reaper drones from the United States within the close to future and is eyeing additional procurements at a later date amid rising safety considerations three weeks right into a Russian invasion of its neighbor Ukraine.

“We are planning to urgently procure the first MQ-9 Reaper unmanned aerial systems,” Lieutenant Colonel Krzysztof Platek, a spokesperson for the Defense Ministry’s Armament Agency, stated on Wednesday.

While the primary drones could be ordered beneath an accelerated process, Poland was additionally pursuing the Zefir program beneath which the acquisition of MALE-class unmanned aerial autos is being negotiated, Platek informed Reuters.

He declined to specify which drones is likely to be ordered.

“We are talking about delivery of several sets in total,” he later added.

Poland hopes to obtain the primary drones earlier than the top of the yr. The worth of the deliberate acquisition was not disclosed by the ministry.

“This order is an answer to … security situation, particularly in central and eastern Europe,” Platek stated, referring to the struggle in Ukraine, Europe’s greatest armed battle since World War Two.

Last May, Poland purchased 24 Bayraktar drones from Turkey, turning into the primary NATO member to purchase drones from Ankara. The identical drones had been utilized by Ukraine towards invading Russian forces.

