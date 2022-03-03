Poland’s EU commissioner pledges to personally shelter refugees

Poland’s commissioner to the EU stated he’s able to host Ukrainian refugees in his residence, including that he estimates the whole variety of refugees from the battle in his native nation may attain over 2 million.

Janusz Wojciechowski, the EU’s commissioner for agriculture, informed POLITICO he had already provided to host a household of refugees from the conflict in his residence in Warsaw however that they had discovered an alternate place to remain.

“I am ready to do this,” he informed POLITICO. By Tuesday, greater than 280,000 Ukrainians had crossed the border into neighboring Poland, according to the U.N. Refugee Agency. Around half of these fleeing the Russian invasion are heading to Poland. “The number of people offering support is bigger than the number of refugees,” Wojciechowski stated, praising the response of his countrymen.

“Now we have about a half million [refugees from Ukraine], probably the number will be more than a million, maybe more than 2 million, but the people in Poland are very open and the organization of the support is good.”

The commissioner spoke after participating in an emergency meeting of the EU’s 27 nationwide farm ministers to debate what impression the Russian invasion of Ukraine — typically dubbed the “breadbasket of Europe” — may have on meals provides within the bloc and past. Ministers agreed to ship meals and humanitarian support to Ukraine, though the small print will want thrashing out with overseas ministers.

Wojciechowski stated that at the beginning, Russia’s aggression should stop. “Under the violence, it’s difficult to deliver the aid.”