Poland’s two very different borders

WARSAW — Poland has effusively greeted greater than 2.5 million refugees who crossed the border from Ukraine. There’s a a lot frostier welcome for migrants attempting to enter from Belarus.

While Poland sees Ukrainians fleeing Russia’s invasion as refugees, it’s far more skeptical of the claims of individuals coming in from Belarus — a frontier guarded by 1000’s of Border Guards, police, troopers and a fence.

The Belarusian disaster was instigated by Alexander Lukashenko, the authoritarian chief of Belarus, who invited individuals, primarily from the Middle East, to fly to Minsk after which cross into the EU.

Poland, Lithuania and Latvia responded by blocking their borders, and Polish authorities got here beneath fireplace for pushing the migrants again into Belarus with out processing their asylum claims. The disaster has died down in current months, with Lukashenko permitting individuals to fly house, though some nonetheless stay alongside the border.

It’s very totally different with Ukraine. Thousands of Poles have traveled to the border with assist and meals, and huge numbers of Ukrainians have been given shelter in individuals’s houses. It’s was an enormous PR bonus for Poland’s nationalist authorities, extra used to getting criticized for backsliding on rule of regulation and democratic requirements.

All the Ukrainian refugees are allowed to remain and work in Poland for 18 months, with the potential of an extension. Refugees use public transport without cost, have entry to the well being care system, and get youngster subsidy funds. It’s a part of an EU-wide response. The bloc allows Ukrainian refugees non permanent safety within the EU for as much as three years.

The authorities explains the distinction in therapy by pointing the finger at Lukashenko.

Stanisław Żaryn, spokesperson for Poland’s particular companies ministry, stated what’s taking place on the border with Belarus is “an artificial migratory movement created by Lukashenko’s regime and orchestrated by Belarusian services.” That’s “unlike the movement of those fleeing from war waged by Russia against Ukraine.”

But activists and opposition politicians have a extra skeptical take.

Janina Ochojska, a member of the European Parliament with the center-right European People’s Party, referred to as the federal government’s place “gross hypocrisy.”

“How can they be so cruel to some and not to others?” she stated. According to her, the extra favorable therapy is as a result of Ukrainians are “white, Christian people who speak a similar language.” That’s in distinction to the Middle Eastern migrants on the border with Belarus.

The authorities argues that Ukrainians are fleeing warfare at house throughout the closest border to security — Poland — whereas these coming from Belarus needed to fly there from Iraq, Turkey or different nations and so aren’t refugees.

It additionally rejects accusations that Poland forcibly pushes individuals into Belarus.

“If we find migrants we help them. There are no pushbacks. If someone wants to apply to stay in Poland, we will accept them. But most of these people just want to get to Germany. They want the benefits there. We are not a taxi service,” stated Anna Michalska, spokesperson for Poland’s Border Guard.

That’s not what activists report.

“We saw three Syrians pushed back eight times by Polish border guards. I saw it with my own eyes,” stated Ochojska of a September incident on the border. “They were asking in written Polish statements for asylum in Poland. We called the border guards and they came, pushed us to one side, took the people’s passports and took them away in a truck. A day later the Border Guard spokesperson denied they had had documents.”

The border is a harmful place. Twenty-four individuals have died making the crossing, in line with activists. The Border Guard stated that final yr it detained 2,744 unlawful immigrants and prevented 33,776 makes an attempt to cross the border.

While Polish volunteers serving to Ukrainians are praised by the federal government, these venturing close to the closed zone alongside the border with Belarus to assist migrants get very totally different therapy.

Four Polish activists from the volunteer group Grupa Granica have been arrested on March 23.

“The four who were arrested helped the migrants cross the border. That is illegal,” stated Michalska.

The NGO stated the activists have been offering humanitarian assist to a household with seven youngsters that had been caught on the border for 3 months earlier than lastly making it into Poland.

They withstand eight years in jail.

Grupa Granica’s Monika Matus referred to as the federal government’s actions “pure harassment,” and Ochojska stated “activists are being criminalized for helping people.”

“The Polish government basks in its own glory over its handling of the Ukraine refugee crisis, but this horror show goes on further north,” Matus stated. “Bad illegal immigrants here and good legal refugees further south.”