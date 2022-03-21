Pole Vaulter Mondo Duplantis Sets ‘Dream’ World Record | Other Sports News

Sweden’s Mondo Duplantis bettered his personal pole vault world file as he soared to gold on the World Indoor Championships on Sunday, however Norwegian Jakob Ingebrigtsen’s bid to additional underline his 1500m dominance got here a cropper. US-born Duplantis cleared 6.20 metres on the third time of asking, 1cm higher than his earlier greatest set in the identical Stark Arena in Belgrade simply two weeks in the past. As quickly as important rivals Chris Nilsen and Thiago Braz had fallen by the wayside, Duplantis had no hesitation about elevating the bar to a file top.

The Swede was left punching the air as he went clear, his consideration now centered on a world out of doors title in Eugene, Oregon, in July.

“To break the world record two times in two weeks, I can’t complain,” stated Duplantis.

“The sky’s the limit. Another title, another world record – it’s been a pretty good day. Going over 6.20m for the first time, it’s hard to explain. It’s something that you can only dream of.”

Ingebrigtsen was outpaced to the road of a high-quality race by Ethiopian Samuel Tefera, one among two champions alongside long-jumping dwelling favorite Ivana Vuleta who made all of their expertise present by en path to the profitable defence of their titles.

After Venezuela’s Yulimar Rojas’ unimaginable world file displaying within the triple bounce within the morning session, American Grant Holloway supplied additional fireworks when he equalled his personal world indoor file of seven.29sec within the semi-finals of the 60m hurdles earlier than including that gold to his out of doors 110m world title.

All eyes on the observe had earlier been set on Ingebrigtsen, who had set an indoor 1500m world file final month.

But Tefera had different concepts and batted off the mighty problem of Norway’s Olympic gold medallist with a championship file of three:32.77 for the win.

Ingebrigtsen took silver 0.25sec behind, with Kenya’s Abel Kipsang claiming bronze.

The 21-year-old Norwegian led for a lot of the race till Tefera made his transfer on the ultimate bend, drawing equal with after which motoring previous the Norwegian, who had no kick left in him to reply.

“I came here for the gold medal so of course I am disappointed,” Ingebrigtsen stated. “I’ve been the best this season so I expected more.”

– Vuleta triumphs at dwelling –

Fittingly it was Vuleta who stole the present within the lengthy bounce, delighting a big, raucous partisan crowd within the Serbian capital by claiming a back-to-back gold.

Vuleta, nee Spanovic, soared out to 7.06m on her fourth try, sufficient to push Nigeria’s Olympic bronze medallist Ese Brume into silver (6.85), with Briton Lorraine Ugen taking bronze (6.82).

“My medal was like a cherry on the cake,” Vuleta stated. “It was like an out-of-body experience. I didn’t have an easy task jumping in front of my home crowd. That built the tension for me.”

A day after the onlooking Yaroslava Mahuchikh gained an emotional gold for the six-strong Ukraine workforce within the ladies’s excessive bounce, her teammate Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk claimed silver behind Rojas within the triple bounce.

But a fast turnaround noticed the Ukrainian end out of medal reckoning within the lengthy bounce, in sixth.

Holloway and Ajee Wilson ensured there have been two American golds on the third and ultimate night time’s motion in Belgrade.

Holloway made no mistake within the 60m hurdles, the Olympic silver medallist racing to victory in 7.39sec forward of France’s Pascal Martinot-Lagarde, in 7.50.

“To come and run a world record, a world lead, to win a title and name myself world champion again, it’s a great feeling,” stated Holloway.

“World outdoor and world indoor champion – that sounds great!”

And Wilson made good on her two earlier silvers by producing a tactical masterclass to wrap up the ladies’s 800m, hitting the entrance on the bell and holding her type by the road for victory in 1min 59.09sec.

Belgium and Jamaica rounded off the night session by successful the women and men’s 4x400m relays respectively.

