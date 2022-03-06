Polestar roadster concept taps into social media

Style, sustainability and social media mix in a stunning convertible with an in-built digital camera and video modifying suite.

This isn’t your grandfather’s Volvo.

The Swedish model’s electrical spin-off, Polestar, has hinted at its imaginative and prescient for a future electrical sports activities automobile with a surprising convertible for the electrical age.

Pitched as a considerate different to gas-guzzling Ferraris and Lamborghinis, the Polestar O2 idea is a battery-powered machine constructed largely from recycled materials.

It seems nice in photographs, and guarantees to take video to a brand new degree.

An autonomous drone saved at the back of the automobile can chase it alongside twisty roads, filming inventive footage of its proprietor in motion.

Polestar says the automobile’s portrait-oriented touchscreen can be utilized to edit clips rigorously in order that the perfect video may be printed on social media corresponding to Facebook, Instagram, or TikTok.

The automobile is just an idea for now. But it may pave the best way for an electrical different to the Porsche Boxster or Mazda MX-5.

Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar chief govt, stated the Polestar O2 “is the hero car for our brand”.

“It opens the door to our secret chamber of future potential,” he stated.

“This is a taste of what we can design and engineer with the talent and technology we have in-house.

“It looks incredible, and being able to lower the roof and not hear an engine promises a superb sensation.”

Maximilian Missoni, Polestar’s head of design stated a silent convertible “unlocks a new mix of emotions in a car”.

“But as with all our cars, we are about more than just straight line sprints,” he stated.

“It’s when you turn the steering wheel that the true fun begins.”