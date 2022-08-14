Police: 14-year-old charged with murder in shooting death of Bronx teen Jacob Borbin

NEW YORK — A teen has been arrested in connection to the taking pictures dying of one other teenager in the Bronx.

Jacob Borbin, 14, was shot within the chest and killed early Thursday morning.

Investigators initially believed a gun could have by chance gone off whereas Jacob and associates have been hanging out contained in the foyer of an house constructing on East 194th Street within the Fordham Manor neighborhood.

NYPD: Shooting that killed 14-year-old Jacob Borbin in the Bronx was likely accidental

Police introduced Saturday {that a} 14-year-old boy has been arrested and charged with homicide, manslaughter and felony possession of a weapon in connection to Jacob’s dying.

Relatives described Jacob as a great child, including he cherished to play hoops at a close-by park.