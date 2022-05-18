Americas

Police: 18-year-old dies after hole in sand collapses on Toms River beach

TOMS RIVER, N.J. — An 18-year-old man died after changing into trapped in a gap within the sand on a New Jersey seaside Tuesday.

It occurred simply after 4 p.m. in Toms River.

Police say the 18-year-old and his 17-year-old sister had been reportedly digging a big gap on the seaside close to Seaview Road when it collapsed, trapping each of them.

Multiple emergency crews had been despatched to the scene.

The 17-year-old woman was rescued, however her brother didn’t survive.

Police say the siblings had been visiting from one other state with their household.



