Police: 3 wounded, taken to hospital after Chicago shooting

CHICAGO — Three individuals have been shot and wounded on Friday in a suburb west of Chicago, authorities stated.

The Chicago Police Department stated a person was sitting in a parked automotive with a lady standing by his driver aspect window when each have been struck with gunfire at about 10:15 p.m. in South Austin, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

The man, 34, was shot twice within the neck and brought to the hospital in important situation, and the lady, 31, was shot within the elbow and in good situation, police stated.

A 3rd particular person, a 32-year-old man, was driving down the road when the taking pictures occurred and was additionally struck by gunfire, police stated. He was additionally taken to the hospital and is in good situation.

No extra particulars in regards to the taking pictures have been instantly made accessible. No one was in custody.