Police: 62-Year-Old Pushed Onto Subway Tracks In Lower Manhattan

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is looking for a suspect after one other subway shoving attack.

They stated a 62-year-old man was pushed onto the tracks at round 11:30 am. Fortunately, the incoming prepare was capable of cease in time because it pulled into the A and C station at Fulton and Williams road. The sufferer solely suffered minor accidents.

But the sufferer of a earlier assault on Jan. 15 wasn’t so fortunate. Police stated Michelle Go was ready for a prepare on the platform in Times Square when she was shoved in front of an oncoming train. Simon Martial, described by police as a homeless ex-con, is dealing with second-degree homicide fees.

There have been not less than three unprovoked assaults to date this 12 months the place somebody was pushed on to the tracks. The surge in subway violence has advocates up in arms, CBS2’s Thalia Perez reported.

“I blame our elected officials because there’s a lot of back and forth debating, but no one wants to take responsibility,” stated Charlton D’Souza, president of Passengers United.

In response, MTA Acting Chairman and CEO Janno Lieber stated, “These incidents are unacceptable and have to stop. New Yorkers are coming back to the subway and they need it to be safe. We’re grateful to the governor, the mayor and the NYPD commissioner for their commitment to more visibly deploy officers and to humanely address people with mental health issues who might present a risk to New Yorkers using the subway system.”