Police acknowledge ‘wrong decision’ in delay in confronting Texas school shooter

Panicked kids and lecturers positioned half a dozen calls to 911 emergency companies from the Texas lecture rooms the place a massacre was unfolding, pleading for police to intervene, whereas roughly 20 officers waited in a hallway for practically an hour earlier than coming into the room, authorities mentioned on Friday.

At least two kids referred to as the 911 emergency quantity from the 2 connecting lecture rooms after 18-year-old Salvador Ramos entered with an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle, in response to Colonel Steven McCraw, director of the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The on-site commander, the chief of the college district’s police division in Uvalde, Texas, believed Ramos was barricaded contained in the classroom and that kids had been now not in danger, giving police time to arrange, McCraw mentioned.

“From the benefit of hindsight where I’m sitting now, of course, it was not the right decision,” McCraw mentioned. “It was the wrong decision.”

Some of the scholars trapped within the lecture rooms with the gunman survived the bloodbath, together with a minimum of two who referred to as 911, McCraw mentioned, although he didn’t supply a selected tally.

Someone whom McCraw didn’t establish referred to as the 911 line a number of occasions beginning at 12:03 p.m., telling police in a whisper that there have been a number of useless and that there have been nonetheless “eight to nine” college students alive, the colonel mentioned. One pupil referred to as at 12:47 p.m. and requested the operator to “please send the police now.”

Officers didn’t go into the classroom till 12:50 p.m., in response to McCraw, when the US Border Patrol tactical workforce used keys from a janitor to open the locked door and kill Ramos.

Several officers had an preliminary alternate of gunfire with Ramos shortly after he entered the college at 11:33 a.m., when two officers had been grazed by bullets. There had been as many as 19 officers within the hallway by 12:03 p.m., McCraw mentioned – the identical time that the primary 911 name from contained in the classroom was acquired.

Videos that emerged on Thursday confirmed frantic mother and father urging police to storm the college throughout the assault, with some having to be restrained by police.

Standard safety protocols advise police to confront an lively college shooter at once, a degree McCraw conceded on Friday.

“When there’s an active shooter, the rules change,” he mentioned.

Police recovered 142 spent rounds inside the college from Ramos’ rifle, in addition to practically two dozen extra on college property outdoors the constructing, McCraw mentioned.

In whole, Ramos had 60 magazines and 1,657 rounds, together with some left in his truck when he crashed it outdoors the college earlier than the assault and two magazines recovered at his residence.

