Police alert: At least five towns issue warnings about a man who may be targeting young women

Police in a number of communities are warning ladies to be looking out for a person who’s vandalizing autos after which providing to assist the ladies who’re left stranded – unaware that the person providing the assistance really brought on the harm.

Incidents have been reported in Franklin, Holliston, Milford, Medway, and Bellingham.

“Over the past week there have been local reports of an individual seeking to disable cars being operated by young females. In these situations, the individual may let air from a tire or add a gas tank contaminant, then approach the female to offer help in the form of a battery pack, air compressor, or a ride,” in accordance with a post by Holliston Police.

“As in all situations, be aware that individuals offering help may have in fact been involved in orchestrating the situation. If your car becomes disabled, wait in a safe place for a friend, family member, or AAA to respond,” stated Holliston Police.

Police in Franklin stated the person wished for these incidents was noticed of their city on Friday.

“If your vehicle is tampered with or breaks down shortly after starting, give us a call,” stated Franklin Police in a post to Facebook

Police in Milford say the suspect is an Asian man in his late 30′s who’s driving a blue Chevy Impala with MA plates. The publish from the Milford Police division signifies felony expenses are pending, however no additional data is supplied.

“He has been targeting young females by flattening their tires, filling their gas tanks with water then offering to drive them home. If your vehicle has a flat tire DO NOT try and start it.” in accordance with the department’s post to Facebook.

Officers within the city of Bellingham additionally issued a warning about this man.

“It is suspected that he tampered with a vehicle in the Charles River Center then approached the female owner when she found her vehicle was disabled, “said Bellingham Police in their Facebook post. “Please be vigilant and notify us immediately if you observe any suspicious activity. As a precaution please try to park in well-lit areas and avoid walking to your vehicle alone whenever possible.”

Police in Medway are additionally concerned on this investigation.

Anyone with issues is being urged to name their native police departments in the event that they really feel their automobile was tampered with.

This is a growing story. Check again for updates as extra data turns into accessible.

