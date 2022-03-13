Police arrest 3 suspects linked to kidnapping syndicate in North West | News24

According to police, the syndicate focused hitchhikers, stealing their belongings and holding them for ransom.

Police have linked the syndicate to at the very least 12 totally different circumstances within the province.

Mineworkers had been the syndicate’s most important goal, police stated.

Police within the North West have arrested three suspects believed to be linked to a kidnapping syndicate that focused hitchhikers and held them for ransom.

In an announcement on Sunday, police stated they believed the arrests had “broken the back of what appears” to be a syndicate linked to at the very least 12 kidnapping circumstances within the Dr Kenneth Kaunda District.

Police spokesperson Colonel Athlenda Mathe stated that police traced the suspects alongside the R502 street linking Potchefstroom and Orkney on Friday evening.

“Two foreign nationals, aged 24 and 37 years of age, were found travelling in a motor vehicle matching the description of a vehicle wanted in a case where a Post Office employee was kidnapped last Wednesday,” Mathe stated.

During a search of the automobile, police allegedly discovered a number of gadgets belonging to a different sufferer who had been kidnapped on Thursday.

“In this matter, a ransom demand was also made to the family of the victim. The team immediately dispatched a search party to rescue the victim who was found at a stadium in Orkney.”

Police later arrested one other 57-year-old international nationwide at an undisclosed deal with. Mathe stated that they had been investigating details about a variety of totally different addresses.

“At this address, police seized two other vehicles believed to have been utilised in the commission of other kidnapping cases as well as sixteen mobile phones believed to be belonging to victims in these cases.”

Modus operandi

According to police, the syndicate had principally been working within the Potchefstroom, Klerksdorp, Orkney and surrounding areas, focusing on members of the general public who had been hitchhiking.

Their most important targets had been mineworkers, Mathe stated.

“The syndicate would lure unsuspecting victims from hitchhiking spots under the pretence of transporting them to their various destinations. Victims would then be robbed of their personal belongings, followed by ransom payment demands that were made to their families for their safe return.”

Mathe stated that in an evaluation of this modus operandi, police linked the syndicate to the kidnapping of 12 different individuals and the Post Office worker, who was launched after the ransom cost was paid.

In the 12 different circumstances, the victims had been additionally robbed of their private belongings, and a ransom was demanded for his or her secure return.

“The possibility of effecting more arrests and linking these suspects to more cases cannot be ruled out,” Mathe stated.

Outgoing nationwide police commissioner, General Khehla Sitole, recommended the staff’s efforts, led by North West police commissioner, Lieutenant-General Sello Kwena.

“The swift and collaborative approach by members of this multi-disciplinary team consisting of members of the North West Crime Intelligence, the Murder and Robbery Unit, the provincial narcotics team, as well as visible policing teams attached to the Orkney and Khuma police stations ought to be commended,” Sitole stated.

“We will continue to mobilise resources to capacitate our specialised units with a view of improving policing interventions in order to ensure that our interventions respond to the ever-changing crime trends.”

The suspects are because of seem within the Orkney Magistrate’s Court on Monday, dealing with kidnapping, extortion, armed theft and possession of suspected stolen items fees.