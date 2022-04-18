Police arrest dozens after mob attack in South Indian city of Hubli

At least 88 individuals have been arrested in India in reference to violence towards police after a remark insulting Muslims went viral on social media, police stated on Monday.

A mob attacked police and vandalized public property on Saturday evening in Hubli, 480 km (250 miles) north of Bengaluru, after the derogatory message unfold on Whatsapp, police stated.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Twelve police officers have been injured within the violence although the one that posted the message had already been arrested.

“People still gathered near the police station … The mob pelted stones at police, tried to enter the police station, and damaged police vehicles,” stated Labhu Ram, a senior police official probing the incident.

Clashes have damaged out between the bulk Hindu and minority Muslim communities throughout non secular processions in a number of components of India in latest weeks.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party has emboldened hardline non secular teams to take up causes that they are saying defend the Hindu religion, though his get together has denied any rise in communal tensions.

Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi performed down the violence and stated in an interview revealed on Sunday that intolerance amongst non secular communities was not worsening.

In one other incident of communal violence, riots broke out after an accident between two motorcyclists in Vadodara, within the western state of Gujarat, on Sunday evening, police stated.

Crowds of Hindus and Muslims pelted stones at each other. At least three individuals have been injured and 10 automobiles have been torched.

Opposition politicians have accused Modi’s get together of stoking tensions between majority Hindus and Muslims in states that it

guidelines.

Read extra: Delhi police arrest 14 after communal violence in Indian capital leaves many injured