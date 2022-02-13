Police arrest one of Mpumalanga’s most wanted men | News24
Mpumalanga police have arrested some of the wished suspects within the province, throughout an operation on Friday. The man is a suspect in 14 circumstances.
James C Hooper, Getty Images
Mpumalanga police arrested some of the wished males within the province throughout an operation on Friday.
The man, aged 21, was arrested in Pretoria for the illegal possession of firearms and ammunition final week, mentioned police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala.
Mpumalanga police had been looking for the person in reference to a number of crimes dedicated in Bushbuckridge, Calcutta and Kanyamazane.
He is believed to be behind 14 circumstances, together with homicide, assault, arson, kidnapping and rape, mentioned Mohlala.
“One of the murder cases involves a pregnant woman from Marite, who was sadly shot and killed and her body dumped into the Crocodile River at Kanyamazane. Her lifeless body was retrieved on 22 August 2021,” mentioned Mohlala.
The man is predicted to look within the Bushbuckridge, Mkhuhlu and Kanyamazane Magistrate’s Courts between Monday and Wednesday.
