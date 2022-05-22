Police arrest six men for killing two Pakistani-Spanish sisters for honor

Pakistani police arrested six males from the identical household on Sunday, accused of murdering two sisters who have been from the identical village but in addition had Spanish citizenship.

Police mentioned that Urooj Abbas, 21, and Anisa Abbas, 23, have been severely tortured and shot useless within the Gujrat district of Punjab province, which neighbors India.

The two girls have been allegedly killed for refusing to carry their husbands — cousins from pressured marriages — to Spain.

Officer Ataur Rehman mentioned that homicide prices have been leveled in opposition to the victims’ brother, a paternal uncle, each husbands, a cousin, and each fathers-in-law.

Two unknown suspects and one other relative additionally charged within the homicide have been nonetheless at massive.

Forced marriages are widespread in rural areas of conservative Pakistan, the place kin don’t hesitate to kill girls who refuse them or ignore the opinions of household elders.

Rights teams say round 1,000 girls are killed yearly in so-called honor killings in Pakistan.

