Police arrest taxi ‘fees’ extortionist in Cape Town CBD | News24

A person was arrested for allegedly robbing a Cape Town taxi driver of his cellphone in lieu of the R500 extortion payment the driving force refused to pay.

In a separate incident, the Western Cape’s Extortion Task Team discovered an unlicensed firearm and ammunition in a Kraaifontein taxi proprietor’s home.

Authorities have been attempting to clamp down on extortionists who extract “protection fees” and “route fees” from a variety of companies.

On Thursday, a person accused of extorting one of many taxi drivers who park close to the bus station off Strand Street in Cape Town was arrested by police.

Spokesperson Captain Frederick van Wyk mentioned the sufferer claimed that he had been accosted by a number of the taxi drivers who function from there, and that they’d demanded R500 from him.

“The taxi drivers threatened to impound the vehicle if he does not comply, but when they searched the complainant, they found him to be without money,” mentioned Van Wyk.

They then took his cellphone and mentioned he may get it again as soon as he paid the R500.

One of the suspects was noticed on the busy bus terminus. He was arrested on Thursday evening and can seem in courtroom as soon as charged.

Authorities have been trying to clamp down on extortion within the metropolis, which ranges from demanding “protection money” from nightclub homeowners, to move sector operators demanding a lower of cash from anyone who plies routes purportedly managed by shadowy groupings.

Some overtly challenge receipts for the “fees” they demand from folks utilizing routes already regulated by the federal government.

The extortion cuts into earnings and, at instances, explodes into violence with weapons drawn in anger.

Extortionists are additionally identified to demand “protection” from development firms to ensure their vehicles aren’t attacked and their constructing supplies stay secure.

During his debate on the State of the Nation Address, Police Minister Bheki Cele mentioned an extortion steering committee was already at work within the Western Cape, and a nationwide process crew for all 9 provinces was within the making.

“We know this crime is a motive for a series of multiple shootings in areas such as Khayelitsha and Gugulethu,” he mentioned.

In an unrelated matter, the Provincial Extortion Task Team arrested a Kraaifontein taxi proprietor for alleged possession of an unlicenced firearm on Thursday evening, following a tip-off.

The 30-year-old man had a Norinco Star pistol, with the serial quantity filed off, and 6 rounds of 9mm bullets.

He faces prices of possession of a prohibited firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition, and can seem in courtroom as soon as charged.