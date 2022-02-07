Police arrest thieves in Riyadh, seize 26 stolen vehicles and money

Three thieves had been lately arrested in Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh after concentrating on retailers and autos, a spokesperson for Riyadh’s police power stated in an announcement carried by SPA on Monday.

Police seized cash and 26 stolen autos from the criminals, who’re Saudi nationals.

The trio had been arrested and referred to the general public prosecution for additional authorized motion.

There had been 37,764 thefts recorded in Riyadh for the Islamic yr 1441, similar to 2019/20 – based on the newest out there information printed by Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Interior.

In that very same yr, 2,569 robberies (involving the usage of power) had been reported in Riyadh.

Throughout the entire nation, 118,840 thefts and 4,808 robberies had been entered into the system.

The inhabitants of Riyadh was 8.2 million in 2017, break up between 3.6 million expatriates and 4.6 million Saudi nationals, based on data from the Kingdom’s General Authority for Statistics.

