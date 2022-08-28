Police arrest three people after ‘straight pride’ event in Modesto

Three individuals had been arrested in Modesto on Saturday after counterprotesters descended on a deliberate “straight pride” occasion outdoors a Planned Parenthood facility, police mentioned.

Objects had been thrown from the crowds and a hearth was began, which prompted an order by police to disperse, authorities mentioned.

The three individuals had been arrested for failure to disperse, mentioned Sharon Bear, public data officer for the Modesto Police Department.

In all, about 250 individuals gathered for the “straight pride” occasion and counterdemonstration, Bear mentioned.

The scheduled occasion didn’t happen as a result of the counterprotesters arrived earlier than it may begin, she mentioned.