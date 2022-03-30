Police: Ashley Martin charged with leaving the scene of an accident after Bellmore hit and run

BELLMORE, N.Y. – A 20-year-old girl is hospitalized in vital situation after being mowed down in Nassau County.

It occurred in Bellmore as the girl crossed Sunrise Highway at Bedford Avenue simply after 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say she suffered extreme head trauma.

Police say Ashley Martin, 26, of Lindenhurst, surrendered to them a short while later.

Martin is charged with leaving the scene of an accident. She is about to be arraigned Wednesday.