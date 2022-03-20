Police Ask For Public’s Help Finding Missing Carlisle 15-Year-Old Eloa de Oliveira

CARLISLE (CBS) – Police are asking for the general public’s assist finding 15-year-old Eloa de Oliveira, who has not been seen since Friday afternoon.

de Oliveira was final seen round 1:40 p.m. Friday at Concord-Carlisle High School.

She was sporting black pants, a black shirt, a black puffy jacket and white Nike Air Force One sneakers.

Anyone who is aware of the place de Oliveira could also be is requested to name Carlisle Police at (978) 369-1155.