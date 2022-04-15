Police ask for public’s help to find missing Long Beach teenager

The Long Beach Police Department is asking for the general public’s assist to search out an at-risk lacking 13-year-old lady who was final seen Monday.

Ana Gabriela Alvarado was last seen strolling away from her residence within the 1000 block of Almond Court on Monday at 10:30 p.m. in response to authorities. Alvarado is described as 5 ft 6 inches tall, 160 kilos with burgundy hair and brown eyes. She was carrying crimson and white Nike high-top sneakers, grey sweatpants with a pink stripe, grey sweater and a black backpack.

Police say she has a mole on her left foot and a small scar on her decrease again.

Alvarado doesn’t have a historical past of working away and it’s unclear the place she would go, in response to police. It’s seemingly she doesn’t have entry to her cellphone to contact her household.

Anyone with data concerning this lacking particular person is urged to name the LBPD Missing Persons Detail at (562) 570-7246 or Police Dispatch at (562) 435-6711.