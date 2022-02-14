Police: Assamad Nash Charged With Murder In Deadly Stabbing Of Christina Lee Inside Chinatown Apartment

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have arrested the person they are saying followed a woman home and stabbed her to death early Sunday morning in Chinatown.

Assamad Nash, 25, was charged Monday with homicide and housebreaking within the dying of 35-year-old Christina Yuna Lee.

Police mentioned Nash stalked and adopted Lee to her sixth ground condo on Chrystie Street early Sunday morning.

“He followed her up all six flights and she never even knew that he was there,” mentioned constructing proprietor Brian Chin.

According to detectives, Nash pushed his manner inside after Lee opened her condo door. Neighbors mentioned that’s once they heard screaming and known as 911.

Lee was discovered lifeless with a number of stab wounds in her lavatory. It appeared Nash used a knife from Lee’s kitchen, police mentioned.

As CBS2’s John Dias reported, police mentioned there didn’t look like a connection between Nash and Lee previous to her dying and the assault might have been random.

Lee, a Rutgers University graduate and inventive producer, moved from New Jersey to New York City final 12 months.

Monday, flowers adorned warning tape on the crime scene the place dozens rallied to talk out towards this crime and others prefer it.

“She has done nothing wrong. Only mistake she made, was to move to New York City… but our city allowed her life to be taken away by violence,” mentioned Justin Yu, president of the Chinese Consolidated Benevolent Association. “Crime has no consequence in this city.”

“Today, we are mourning, we are crying, we are trembling in fear. We are terrified. Do something New York City!” Yu mentioned.

Members of the Chinatown neighborhood have been protesting towards hate crimes and violence.

“The list is getting longer and longer. We can’t see an end,” mentioned Jacky Wong, a member of Concerned Citizens of East Broadway. “We know the Lee family lost a loved one, and we share their pain.”

“I don’t want to jump to the conclusion that Christina is also a victim of hate crime because it’s still pending, the investigation,” Wong mentioned. “But this is another Asian American who was brutally attacked and what’s worse is that she was killed in her own apartment. It just shatters our community.”

Many on the rally mentioned they fear about turning into a sufferer.

“I’m scared to walk out on the street. I’m scared to walk around with my daughters,” mentioned Grace Lee.

Nash was being held at Bellevue Hospital to bear an analysis, police mentioned. He was reportedly lined in bruises and scratches from the sufferer making an attempt to battle again.