Police bodycam captures arrest of Alabama inmate and corrections officer

Reuters Videos

STORY: Casey White was reportedly closely armed when he was arrested on Monday following an 11-day manhunt. According to police, he informed authorities that he had deliberate to interact in a shootout with legislation enforcement.The thirty-eight year-old was damaged out of jail by a former corrections officer, Vicky White, final month.The search ended with a crash in Indiana, in keeping with Sheriff Dave Wedding of Vanderburgh County, Indiana.Authorities say Vicky suffered an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound, earlier than she was taken to a hospital and later died.Casey and Vicky should not associated.