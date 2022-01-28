Police boss Sitole denies claims he refused to cooperate with IPID during Kinnear murder probe | News24

Khehla Sitole has rubbished claims that he did not cooperate with IPID throughout their investigation into the homicide of Anti-Gang Unit commander Charl Kinnear.

Police Minister Bheki Cele’s workplace has confirmed receiving a letter notifying them of a prison criticism towards Sitole.

It has been alleged that some SAPS members had been conscious that Kinnear was in nice hazard.

Police commissioner General Khehla Sitole has denied allegations that he has not cooperated with the Independent Police Investigating Directorate’s (IPID) investigation into Anti-Gang Unit detective Charl Kinnear’s homicide.

In a press release on Thursday night, his workplace stated that it was in reality Sitole who had referred the Kinnear case to IPID for them to analyze.

National police spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo stated Sitole was, subsequently, perturbed by allegations {that a} prison case had been opened towards him for having “failed to cooperate with the investigation”, which he had initiated as a “complainant”.

“The National Commissioner and his office have at all material times cooperated with the IPID investigation and implemented the recommendations made by IPID arising from the outcome of the investigation,” he stated.

Naidoo added that Sitole had “not been appraised of the nature and extent of the allegations imputing his lack of cooperation”.

He added that Sitole would reply as soon as supplied with a criticism from IPID.

Police Minister Bheki Cele's workplace has confirmed receiving a letter notifying them of a prison criticism towards Sitole, for allegedly refusing to cooperate with the IPID probe into the Kinnear's homicide.

EWN reported that IPID had registered a prison criticism towards Sitole for not cooperating with the investigation.

The oversight physique additionally notified Cele of this.

Top cop Khehla Sitole. Melinda Stuurman

Kinnear was a senior AGU detective based mostly in Cape Town and specialised in murders and circumstances involving illegally obtained or illegally used firearms, in addition to crimes linked to gangs.

Police officers are amongst those that have been arrested in the course of the homicide investigation.

Kinnear was gunned down outdoors his home in Bishop Lavis on 18 September 2020.

Danger

In the aftermath of his demise, it turned clear that a few of his colleagues had identified that he was in grave hazard.

On Wednesday, the National Task Team investigating Kinnear’s homicide arrested Mogamad Adiel Mukudam.

They consider he’s linked to alleged underworld determine Nafiz Modack, who can also be implicated within the homicide of Kinnear.

Anti-Gang Unit senior detective Lieutenant Colonel Charl Kinnear. Netwerk24 Melinda Stuurman

Mukudam appeared within the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on Thursday dealing with prices of corruption, fraud and cash laundering.

Kinnear was allegedly illegally stalked for months via his cellphone earlier than he was murdered on 18 September 2020.

The State charged that Modack had ordered one in every of his co-accused, ex-rugby participant Zain Kilian, to ping Kinnear’s telephone, up till he was shot in entrance of his home.

On 19 January, Modack and his co-accused Jacques Cronje and Anti-Gang Unit cop Ashley Tabisher had been denied bail.

Their different co-accused Amaal Jantjies, Jannick Adonis and Kilian have already been denied bail.

Another accused Ricardo Morgan is out on bail of R50 000.

The State indicated that extra arrests had been imminent.

‘Intimidated and threatened’

The Hawks introduced on Thursday that Mukudam’s arrest after R3 million was allegedly paid to a former prime police officer via a 3rd occasion who used the account of Empire Investments Cars, which is related to Modack.

The possession of Empire Investments Cars can also be the topic of an ongoing probe, stated Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale.

She stated it appeared that the possession had been modified fraudulently, and that Mukudam had acted in live performance with others to disguise the cash laundering actions.

Controversial businessman and alleged underworld determine Nafiz Modack. News24/File

Mukudam is out on R25 000 bail, and the case is predicted to be heard within the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on 24 February, the place he will probably be joined by different implicated folks.

Meanwhile, 37-year-old Renier van der Vyfer, an affiliate of a “well-known gangster” implicated within the homicide of Kinnear, was arrested on Tuesday for intimidating an investigator who’s a part of the National Task Team wanting into Kinnear’s homicide.

Mogale stated: “The alleged incident took place on 23 September 2021, just before 18:00, where the investigator was allegedly approached by Van der Vyfer “Killer” around Plattekloof Spar in Panorama.

“The sufferer was allegedly intimidated and threatened verbally by Van der Vyfer, who additionally appeared in court docket right this moment for intimidation and crimen injuria. The court docket has rolled over the matter to tomorrow for a bail utility.”