Police brutality, political violence and flawed voters roll ahead of Zimbabwe by-elections | News24

A video of policemen beating up CCC supporters for holding “car rallies” has surfaced on social media.

CCC is to carry a rally on Sunday in Harare, however police warned the occasion to not bus supporters from across the metropolis.

The electoral physique suspended employees for “leaking” the voters’ roll to the opposition and defends hiring Central Intelligence Organisation operatives.

With little over a month earlier than by-elections in Zimbabwe, political violence, allegations of police brutality and unfair conduct by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) have surfaced.

A video of policemen allegedly assaulting suspected supporters of Nelson Chamisa’s Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) in Harare has surfaced on social media.

The CCC members stand accused of holding “car rallies”, a brand new phenomenon on the political panorama, that the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has since outlawed.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police has noted with concern the conduct by some politicians and supporters who are holding car rallies and in the process block traffic thereby interfering with the smooth flow of traffic in urban areas,” the police stated.

Thirteen CCC supporters who have been arrested and allegedly brutalised by the police within the stated video appeared in court docket on Saturday.

Harare Magistrates Court’s Yeukai Nzuda ended court docket proceedings earlier than the 13 might apply for bail. She stated she was “tired”. With Monday being a public vacation in Zimbabwe, they might stay in custody and might be again in court docket on Tuesday.

CCC supporters stated the sudden harsh remedy from the police was meant to thwart Sunday’s CCC rally to be held in Harare’s Highfield suburb.

Police additionally issued a press release saying whereas the CCC rally was granted permission, the occasion was not allowed to supply transport for its supporters.

“Bussing in of people from other constituencies is strictly prohibited. Your members shall not be involved in any toyi-toying, convoying of vehicles of people chanting slogans and singing.

“Any deviation from the above will end in police dispersing your gathering,” the police said in a cautionary note to the CCC.

The ruling Zanu-PF had held a series of rallies in the past two weeks across the country. The party too, claimed to have been victims of political violence at the hands of CCC supporters in Bulawayo.

“They have been attacked by folks throwing stones (in Bulawayo) and others utilizing catapults. We have a number of instances of accidents because of that,” Zanu PF’s political commissar Mike Bimha said addressing a press gathering in Harare.

The by-elections are a high-stakes event in Zimbabwe politics. They serve as a dress rehearsal for the general elections due to be held in 2023.

There’s a total of 133 elective vacancies that have to be filled – they comprise 28 parliamentary seats and 105 council seats emanating from recalls, deaths, and dismissals.

With a history of alleged electoral manipulation, civic society groups through monitoring the voters’ roll, raised the alarm over ghost voters and unexplainable registered voters.

Pachedu, a local think tank, did ground checks at one house in Glenview 1 Harare where it was discovered that only five people lived there. But the voters’ roll reflected that 30 registered voters lived at the house. The house belongs to Misheck Chisvo, a Zanu-PF primary election candidate for Glenview South.

After the exposé, ZEC suspended officials who gave the opposition and Pachedu access to the voters’ roll.

“As a results of that incident, the fee has suspended some officers concerned within the manufacturing of the voters’ roll whereas investigations are being carried out to determine the circumstances below which the alleged 2020 voters’ roll was issued with out following correct [procedure],” said ZEC acting chief elections officer Jane Pamhidzirai Chigidji.

Some critics, including exiled former Zanu-PF minister Professor Jonathan Moyo, who, during the late president Robert Mugabe’s era oversaw the party’s election campaigns, raised the alarm over the role played by the Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) in the upcoming by-election.

While ZEC claimed there was nothing illegal about it, critics referred to s.208(4) (of the Electoral Act) which states that members of the security services “should not be employed or engaged in civilian establishments besides in durations of public emergency”.

CIOs are members of the safety companies and an election will not be a interval of emergency.

The News24 Africa Desk is supported by the Hanns Seidel Foundation. The tales produced by the Africa Desk and the opinions and statements that could be contained herein don’t mirror these of the Hanns Seidel Foundation.