Police call for airport shooting witnesses

ACT police are searching for witnesses to occasions main as much as and through a capturing at Canberra’s airport earlier this month.

The alleged gunman, Ali Rachid Ammoun, 63, is in custody and has been charged with a collection of firearm offences for the capturing on August 14.

No one was harmed when Ammoun allegedly shot his handgun at a window of the airport from contained in the foyer.

ACT police have requested their NSW counterparts to name for witnesses as they imagine there are nonetheless many individuals they’re but to talk to.

This consists of anybody who witnessed any suspicious behaviour.

Ammoun’s case returns to courtroom on September 5. The NSW man is but to enter a plea.

He has been charged with discharging a firearm at a constructing, illegal possession of a firearm and discharging a firearm close to an individual inflicting alarm.

Police allege Ammoun fired a variety of pictures from a handgun into home windows about 1.25pm on Sunday earlier than being apprehended by federal police stationed on the airport.

Ammoun had not handed into the terminal and so had not been screened.

No one was injured through the incident however the airport was evacuated and remained closed for about three hours.

Canberra Airport boss Stephen Byron mentioned there have been no plans to introduce additional safety.