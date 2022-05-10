Police Case Against Kerala Ex-MLA PC George Over Alleged Hate Speech

PC George was the chief whip whereas Congress-led UDF was in energy

Kochi:

Every week after he was arrested and launched on bail for making controversial remarks towards Muslims, one other case was filed towards politician PC George by the police on Tuesday, on fees of hate speech.

Palarivattom police charged the previous MLA over his objectionable remarks throughout a speech, which he delivered in reference to a temple pageant at Vennala on May 8.

“The further proceedings in the case will be finalised after examining the details and bail conditions regarding the earlier case registered at Thiruvananthapuram,” a police officer mentioned.

Mr George, 70, who was the chief whip whereas Congress-led UDF was in energy, had sparked off an issue by asking non-Muslims in Kerala to keep away from eating places run Muslims.

At a programme organised as a part of the Ananthapuri Hindu Maha Sammelan late final month, the previous Kerala Congress chief had alleged that tea laced with “drops causing impotence” had been offered in Muslim-run eating places to show individuals “infertile” in a bid to “seize control” of the nation.

As the remarks triggered a widespread political controversy, a case was filed and he was arrested on May 1.

He later bought bail from a magisterial court docket.

Mr George, who represented Poonjar constituency for 33 years, misplaced his bastion to the Left Democratic Front candidate within the 2021 meeting polls in a triangular combat.