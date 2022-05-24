Police chase ends with man dead in Eagle Hall | Loop Barbados

An early morning police chase has left one man lifeless and three cops injured.

The incident occurred about 4 am at the moment, May 24, close to Eagle Hall, St Michael.

The now-deceased occupant of the automotive led police on a high-speed chase by means of a number of communities which ended together with his automotive boxed in by police. In a determined effort to get away from officers, he injured a police officer who was approaching his cornered car on foot. Several photographs have been fired. The perpetrator once more sped off, then ran off the street and struck a guard wall in a failed try and flee. There have been no indicators of life.

The identification of the male occupant has not been disclosed right now.

See additionally

The three cops acquired medical consideration for non-gun-related accidents.

The space has been cordoned off. Motorists are requested to keep away from the realm and search an alternate route.