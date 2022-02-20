Police chopper crashes in Newport Beach, crew of two taken to trauma centers

A crash touchdown by a police helicopter in Newport Harbor on Saturday left each crew members injured, one critically.

One witness described the craft as clearly in misery and at the least partly uncontrolled simply earlier than touchdown within the water about 10 to twenty ft offshore.

The helicopter is operated by the Huntington Beach Police Department and was on a service name helping legislation enforcement outdoors of Huntington Beach when a name concerning the incident got here in about 6:30 p.m., stated Jennifer Carey, the division’s public data officer.

A witness described the minutes main as much as the crash.

“We were driving over here and we heard the pitch of the helicopter,” the unidentified witness instructed KCAL information. “And it sounded like a helicopter was in distress. And then when we looked at the helicopter, it was out of control. And it was obvious that the helicopter was going to go down. And it did go down and almost immediately sunk.”

Video recorded on the scene reveals the craft mendacity on its facet, principally submerged, as rescuers work frantically. One crew member was capable of emerge extra rapidly and stroll with help onto the seaside. Getting to the second crew member took longer.

Both had been taken to trauma facilities. One has reasonable accidents, the opposite severe accidents, Carey stated.

The Huntington Beach Police Department has three helicopters and usually retains one in operation 24 hours a day. They help as wanted on law-enforcement calls outdoors of Huntington Beach.

The helicopter, referred to as HB1, went down within the neighborhood of the Lido Peninsula, in accordance with the flight-tracker web site adsbexchange.com.

Newport Beach Councilwoman Diane Dixon was assembly her husband for dinner on the Balboa Peninsula when she noticed flashing lights from rescue boats throughout the harbor.

News helicopters hovered above the crash web site — a usually sleepy neighborhood with sweeping views of Newport Harbor. A crowd gathered within the darkness to observe the rescue efforts.

“It’s just terrible,” Dixon stated. “We have to hope and pray there’s no loss of life.”

The Huntington Beach Police Air Support Unit was fashioned in 1968. Huntington Beach was the primary metropolis in Orange County and the fifth within the nation to make use of helicopters for public security service, in accordance with town.