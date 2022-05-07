Police clear Walker as Souths commence contract talks with Ilias
The shadow of Adam Reynolds loomed even bigger over Ilias on Thursday night time after the homegrown hero produced one of his great games in opposition to his former membership.
But Ilias stated he was glad to disregard the discuss whether or not Souths did the best factor by letting Reynolds go, and revealed Reynolds made a degree of providing some phrases of encouragement after the 32-12 defeat to the Broncos.
“‘Reyno’ told me to keep backing yourself, that I played well, and to not worry about anything; he said to keep playing your game,” Ilias instructed the Herald.
“He’s one of the best halfbacks in the game and for him to say that to me really means a lot – it means more to me than what he thinks.
“I appreciate everything he has done for me in the past and what he said to me after the game.
“[As for Souths], we’ve had some good games this year, and the games we’re losing we’re just not completing. It’s not about letting ‘Reyno’ go, it comes down to ourselves and dropping ball and giving other teams the opportunity to score.”
Reynolds stated of his post-match chat with Ilias: “Lachie is a good kid, he’s going to be a great player, and what he’s already done is pretty remarkable. I told him to not listen to any hype about having to fill anyone’s shoes. He’s not me, he’s his own person, he’s ‘Lachie Ilias’.
“There are a lot of similarities [to] when I came into first grade. I had that expectation of having to fill the shoes of Chris Sandow. But I was a different player to him, and I didn’t need to do what Chrissy did.
“Lachie is the future of that club, he’s valued highly by his teammates, and he’ll do some wonderful things for Souths.”
