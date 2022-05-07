Police clear Walker as Souths commence contract talks with Ilias

The shadow of Adam Reynolds loomed even bigger over Ilias on Thursday night time after the homegrown hero produced one of his great games in opposition to his former membership.

But Ilias stated he was glad to disregard the discuss whether or not Souths did the best factor by letting Reynolds go, and revealed Reynolds made a degree of providing some phrases of encouragement after the 32-12 defeat to the Broncos.

Lachlan Ilias in motion on Thursday night time. Credit:Getty Images

“‘Reyno’ told me to keep backing yourself, that I played well, and to not worry about anything; he said to keep playing your game,” Ilias instructed the Herald.

“He’s one of the best halfbacks in the game and for him to say that to me really means a lot – it means more to me than what he thinks.