Police Constable Shot Dead By Terrorists In J&K’s Srinagar

Srinagar:

A police constable was shot useless by terrorists right here on Saturday, police stated.

“Around 8.40 am, terrorists fired at and critically injured Jammu and Kashmir Police constable Ghulam Hassan near Ali Jan Road in Zoonimar area of the city,” a police official stated.

The injured constable was taken to SKIMS hospital at Soura right here, the place he died within the night, the official stated.

The police personnel was unarmed on the time of the assault and was using a motorbike, the official added.

“I strongly condemn the heinous terror attack on JKP Ct Ghulam Hassan Dar in Srinagar. I assure his family & people that those behind this despicable act will not go unpunished.The entire Civil & Security establishment stands shoulder to shoulder with the family of brave martyr,” the LG stated on Twitter.

“Rest in Peace braveheart. Deeply disturbed to hear that the policeman injured in terror attack today morning in Srinagar succumbed to his injuries. May his soul find eternal peace & strength to the family to bear this precious loss,” the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Conference led by Sajad Lone stated in a tweet.

