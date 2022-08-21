Police: Customer kills security guard at Texas restaurant

DeSOTO, Texas (AP) — A buyer at a restaurant and leisure venue in suburban Dallas fatally shot a safety guard after arguing over the enterprise’ guidelines, police mentioned.

Derek Phillips, 47, of Arlington, died after being shot a number of occasions about 10 p.m. Friday at Brickhouse Lounge in DeSoto, police Lt. Chris Huerta mentioned Saturday in a information launch.

The suspected gunman was arrested on a homicide warrant after fleeing the scene, then crashing his automobile in neighboring Glenn Heights, Huerta mentioned.

Witnesses advised police the suspect was wounded by a bystander as he fled. Huerta didn’t instantly reply to messages for added touch upon Saturday.

The suspect, Toussel Kuhn, 48, of Savannah, was being held within the Dallas County jail with out bond. Jail data didn’t record an lawyer who may converse on his behalf.