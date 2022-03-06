Europe

Police detain hundreds of Russians protesting across the country against war in Ukraine

Anti-war protests throughout Russia proceed regardless of a police crackdown that has seen 1000’s detained since Thursday, 24 February, the beginning of Russia’s invasion in Ukraine, and a brand new regulation adopted by the parliament and signed by President Vladimir Putin.

Over 600 folks have been detained on Sunday in a number of cities.

According to RusNews media outlet, a number of folks gathered for a rally for peace at Khabarovsk major sq..



