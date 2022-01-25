Police Dog Rescues Man Who Got Lost In Frigid Northern Michigan Woods

ROSCOMMON, Mich. (AP) — A northern Michigan police canine rescued a Pennsylvania man who obtained misplaced Sunday in a densely wooded space throughout frigid temperatures, police mentioned.

The Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office mentioned Ghost and his handler, Deputy Dakota Darsow, have been referred to as Sunday evening to Gerrish Township after native police obtained a report {that a} 58-year-old man was lacking after going for a stroll.

Several hours had handed and the person, who police believed was possible cognitively impaired, had not returned in temperatures that have been round 11 levels (-11.7 Celsius), police mentioned.

The sheriff’s workplace said Ghost and Darsow tracked the person for a few half-mile by way of thick woods earlier than discovering him.

The man, who informed officers he had gone for a stroll and obtained misplaced, was taken to an area hospital for remedy for publicity, police mentioned.

“Another great job by Ghost. Good Boy!” the sheriff’s workplace mentioned.

