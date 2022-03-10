Police drop charges against Friendlyjordies producer Kristo Langker

Police have dropped expenses towards Kristo Langker, a producer for YouTube political commentary channel Friendlyjordies, after he was arrested at his dwelling in dramatic scenes and accused of stalking former NSW deputy premier John Barilaro.

Mr Langker, 22, was arrested in June final yr and charged with 4 counts of stalking or intimidating Mr Barilaro with intent to trigger worry of bodily or psychological hurt. He pleaded not responsible and stated he would defend the fees vigorously.

Kristo Langker arrives at courtroom on Thursday, the place expenses towards him had been dropped. Credit:Nick Moir

Police alleged Mr Langker stalked and intimidated Mr Barilaro on two events – at Macquarie University in April, and in Sydney’s CBD in June. Video recordings of each interactions had been broadcast on the Friendlyjordies channel.

In the June interplay, Mr Langker could possibly be seen approaching Mr Barilaro because the politician stood subsequent to a automotive close to State Parliament talking on his cellphone. Mr Barilaro didn’t seem to acknowledge Mr Langker, who requested, “Hey John, John, John. Oi John. I’ve got something for you. John, I’ve got a lawsuit. You’re suing my boss”.